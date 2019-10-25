HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 45.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 103.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 420,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,412,000 after purchasing an additional 213,673 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 35.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innospec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other Innospec news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IOSP opened at $90.48 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

