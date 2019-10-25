HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

