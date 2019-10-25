HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.32 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,000. Entergy comprises approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Entergy by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 957.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1,469.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $121.05 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

In other Entergy news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $437,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.