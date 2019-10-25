HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 664,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,423,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 486,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,795,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average is $161.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.