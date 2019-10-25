HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,433 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

