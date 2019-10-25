Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.36-3.38 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.36-3.38 EPS.

HIW stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

