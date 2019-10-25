Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Deutsche Bank

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $97.69. 1,523,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,732. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $101.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 503.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,639,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,759,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,654,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

