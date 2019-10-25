Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSX. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,572.18 ($20.54).

Shares of Hiscox stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,594.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,639.94.

In other news, insider Richard Watson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,651 ($21.57), for a total transaction of £495,300 ($647,197.18). Also, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $140,948,900.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

