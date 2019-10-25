HOLD (HOLD) Market Cap Achieves $708,591.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $708,591.00 and $1,705.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00217243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01536469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.