Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point set a $31.00 price objective on Hometrust Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158. The stock has a market cap of $469.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 16.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 487,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

