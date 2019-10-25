Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Reaches $329,979.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $329,979.00 and approximately $418.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00218313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.01523471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00089076 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

