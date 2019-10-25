Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $171.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

