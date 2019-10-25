Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

HOOK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $7,636,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $3,569,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $72,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

