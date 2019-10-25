HorusPay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 51.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $470,127.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00217309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.01539895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00088841 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

