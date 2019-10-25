HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUYA. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.65 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.80 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.15.

NYSE HUYA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,982. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 1.99. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HUYA by 2,989.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,652 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,266,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,078,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,289,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

