HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.65 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.15.

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,982. HUYA has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 83.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

