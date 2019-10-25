ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Acquires 513,000 Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513,000 shares during the period. Aqua Metals comprises approximately 2.3% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 3.11% of Aqua Metals worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 61.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

AQMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.79. 590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,326. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aqua Metals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 66.04% and a negative net margin of 1,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

