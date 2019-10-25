ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Purchases New Stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Concrete Pumping makes up 0.7% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBCP. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 50,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,623. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.