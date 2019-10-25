Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74, Briefing.com reports. Icon had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Icon updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.81-6.95 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.81-6.95 EPS.

ICLR stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,363. Icon has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.91.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Icon from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

