IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Trading Down 28.6%

IGEN Networks Corp (OTCMKTS:IGEN)’s stock price traded down 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 64,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 36,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

IGEN Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to protect and manage mobile assets. It ofers applications that allow consumers to have an acces to real-time information for the internet-of-things enabled assets. The company was founded on November 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

