IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.