IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Given $7.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IMAC an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get IMAC alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ IMAC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,409. IMAC has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. Analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAC (IMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.