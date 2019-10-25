Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,967,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,483,000 after acquiring an additional 185,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,043,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,369,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after acquiring an additional 165,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 397,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,366,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. GMP Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. CIBC upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 111,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,217. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

