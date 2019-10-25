Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INDB. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $80,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

