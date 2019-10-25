Independent Research Trims Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 4,300

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price trimmed by Independent Research from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($49.92) target price (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($56.71)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC set a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,406.71 ($57.58).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,054.50 ($52.98) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,453.49.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total value of £280.49 ($366.51).

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

