InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Hits $0.0000

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a market cap of $34,013.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00798908 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000148 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000814 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.