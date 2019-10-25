Insider Buying: Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Purchases $35,500.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Mitchell Presser purchased 25,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Destination XL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Destination XL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.02% of Destination XL Group worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.