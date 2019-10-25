Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $95,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $45,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $65,760.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,902 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $41,501.64.

On Friday, October 11th, Brent Johnson sold 1,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $28,119.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $65,970.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $44,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $86,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $21,510.00.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Iradimed had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,696,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 765.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 65,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

