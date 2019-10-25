Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Director Sells 14,148 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TER traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. 2,219,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,383. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 156,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 60,275 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

