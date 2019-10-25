Insider Selling: US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $13,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $11,705.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $11,252.50.

Shares of USCR opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. US Concrete Inc has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $861.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.35.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USCR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of US Concrete by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of US Concrete by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of US Concrete by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

