Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Sells $16,808.00 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Marta Debellis sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $16,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marta Debellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Instructure alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Marta Debellis sold 515 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $21,630.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Marta Debellis sold 412 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $17,304.00.

Instructure stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 325,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,640. Instructure Inc has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INST. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INST. Zacks Investment Research cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.