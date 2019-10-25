Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $163.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Svb Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.69.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.87. 435,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,917.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 2,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

