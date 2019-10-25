Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,210 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $56.65. 3,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $31,704,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,149.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Burhop sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $425,850.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,625.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,421 shares of company stock worth $53,619,825. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

