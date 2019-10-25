Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.517-1.522 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IART shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $31,704,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,149.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Burhop sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $425,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,625.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,421 shares of company stock worth $53,619,825 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

