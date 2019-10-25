Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Intel updated its Q4 guidance to $1.24 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.60 EPS.

Shares of INTC traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 59,752,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,772,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

