Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the period. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF makes up about 1.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

IGE opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.