Interactive Financial Advisors Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4,117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $300.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.37.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

