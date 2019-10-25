Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,056,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 321,295 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,796,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,789 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

