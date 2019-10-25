International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.54. 102,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

The firm also recently announced a 0.50000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Roberto R. Resendez bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,174,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 226.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.