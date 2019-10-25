Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) PT Set at $2.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.33.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Interpace Diagnostics Group stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 65.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.