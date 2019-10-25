Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Up 6.4%

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, 140,761 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 243,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 65.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

