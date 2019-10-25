inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $4.57 on Friday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO James Pelrin purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $42,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in inTEST by 33.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in inTEST by 12.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in inTEST by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

