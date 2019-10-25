Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Intrepid Potash’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

IPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 131,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $430.22 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,269.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $364,099. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $5,339,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at $2,207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 40.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 141,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 15.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,034,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,570,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 133,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

