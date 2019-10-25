Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.21.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total value of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $258.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

