Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $83,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 33,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.41. 4,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,069. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total value of $7,891,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total transaction of $65,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,537 shares of company stock worth $10,884,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

