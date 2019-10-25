Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 3,460.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of EWCO opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

