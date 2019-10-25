Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.37

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 165377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.