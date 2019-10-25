IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $1.66 on Monday. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

