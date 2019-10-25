Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up 2.0% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $446,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $164.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.40. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $178.44. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.24.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

