iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

BATS:ICF traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,258 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.47.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

